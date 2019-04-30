Promised Cricket Training Abroad, 350 Children Duped By Delhi Sports Firm

A complaint of fraud was registered against the accused by guardians of several candidates.

The owner of a Delhi-based sports talent hunt company was arrested Monday for allegedly duping around 350 children after promising them cricket training abroad, police said.

The accused, Sandeep Singh, 35, is a native of Rohtak in Haryana. He had been running the company from Delhi's Patel Nagar area and had conducted a selection camp in Noida, they said.

A complaint of fraud was registered against him by guardians of several candidates at the Sector 24 police station in Noida Sunday, following which Sandeep Singh was held, an official said.

"Around 350 children were assured by his company of cricket training in foreign countries with top cricketers. His company charged Rs 17,000 from each candidate and in return assured cricket training, accommodation and meals in good hotels," police officer Pradeep Kumar Tripathi told PTI.

"He even held a selection camp for the students at the Noida Cricket Stadium and collected the money from their parents, but did not fulfil his promises," he added.

Sandeep Singh has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police officer said, adding that he was produced before a local court which remanded him in judicial custody.

