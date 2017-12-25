PM Modi Asks People To Use Public Transport; Save Fuel Costs, Benefit Environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today advised people to use public transport and help save fuel and costs associated with the import of petroleum. The prime minister, who launched a 12-km section of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line connecting Noida and south Delhi said, traveling on a metro train should be a matter of pride.Speaking at a public function after flagging off the metro train, PM Modi said governments spend a lot in creating good infrastructure, which, once ready, benefits generations to come.Addressing a public meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that by 2022, when India celebrates its 75 years of Independence, the country should cut down on imported petroleum products.He said a multi-modal transportation system will ensure that the use of fuel is cut down, which will help the common man save money and also be useful for the environment.On December 24, 2002 then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took a ride on the metro, Prime Minister Modi recalled. "It was a historic moment. Since then, the Metro network in NCR (National Capital Region) has expanded considerably," he said.We live in an era in which connectivity is all important, the prime minister said. "Without connectivity, life comes to a standstill. This Metro is not only for the present but also for future generations," he said.There was need to change the mindset so that people prefer using public transport than their private vehicles. He said travelling on a metro should be a "matter of pride".