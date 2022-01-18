Pit Bull Mauls Boy In Noida, Dog's Owners Arrested: Police

The police have registered a case under relevant of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Representational)

A pit bull mauled a child at Sadopur village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday while the owners of the dog looked on.

According to the Badalpur Police, during an argument with the boy's family, the owners, identified as Ravinder and Saurabh, allegedly let the dog attack the minor.

"A complaint was received from the minor's family member. The complainant was identified as Vaadi Manvir. We have arrested Ravinder and Saurabh, while one person named Jagat is on-the-run," said the police.

The police have registered a case under relevant of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).