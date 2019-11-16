Now, Rs 1,000 Reward For Tip-Off On Stubble Burning In Noida

There have been reports of burning of waste, stubble in the area, an official said (Representational)

People in Noida and Greater Noida can now send tip-offs to the district administration about stubble burning, inappropriate disposal or burning of waste material via Whatsapp and email, and also get rewarded for sharing such information, officials said on Saturday. the informant will be rewarded Rs 1,000, they said.

The information should be sent to the administration within 12 hours of the incident, they said.

People can now send pictures, date, location and names of offenders on WhatsApp to 9871428532 or send an email to dmgbnwarroom@gmail.com, the administration said, adding that the identity of informers would be kept confidential.

"The initiative has been started with immediate effect and aims at checking air and other forms of pollution. There have been reports of burning of waste, stubble and bursting of firecrackers recently amid rising levels of pollution in the region. All these activities contribute to pollution," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said, according to an official statement.

"The WhatsApp number and the email address have been started because the fight against pollution needs to be fought by the administration and the people together," he added.

The administration said strict action will be taken against offenders and an FIR will be registered under provisions of the Environment Protection Act as well the Indian Penal Code.

"The informers would be rewarded with Rs 1,000 and their identity would be kept confidential," Mr Singh said.

