Noida Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room In Nainital, Probe On: Cops

Noida woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hotel in Nainital (Representational)

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Noida was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hotel room in Nainital, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the woman, Diksha Mishra (30), a divorcee and the mother of an 11-month-old girl, did not respond to repeated calls from the hotel staff and did not answer the door on Monday morning, they said.

Mishra had come to Nainital with her live-in partner, who is on the run, and two friends to celebrate her birthday, Superintendent of Police (crime) Devendra Pincha told news agency Press Trust of India.

After there was no response from her, the door of her room was broken and she was found dead, frothing at the mouth. Her body had turned blue, he told news agency PTI.

Mishra's live-in partner had checked in under the name of Rishabh. However, an ID card recovered from the woman's room revealed that his real name is Emraan, a scrap dealer from Noida, the senior cop said.

The hotel staff said they heard some noise coming from Mishra's room late on Sunday night, Mr Pincha said.

Efforts are being made to find and question Emraan. A forensic team is collecting evidence from the crime scene and the body has been sent for a forensic examination, he said.

Mishra's brother has been informed about the incident, he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)