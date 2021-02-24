Noida Woman Battered To Death By Brick, Husband Was Out For Minutes: Cops

A woman was battered to death with a brick at home while her husband was out for minutes, say cops

A 50-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in Greater Noida, around 35 km from Delhi, after she was allegedly battered to death by a brick, police said today.

Her husband, who runs a fast-food stall, had alerted the police about the incident that took place at Chapargarh village in Greater Noida's Dankaur area on Tuesday night, a senior official said.

"The couple had a fast-food stall barely 100 metres from their home. Last night, they returned home, but the husband said he had forgotten his sweater at the stall and went to take it. When he returned, he found his wife's body who appeared to have been battered severely by a brick but nobody else was at home," Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The senior police officer said the couple had been living in the area for the past six to seven years and police are investigating the matter.

"It hardly takes one-and-a-half to two minutes for the couple to travel between their home and the food stall. But yesterday, the husband took 10 minutes to return home. This angle is also being probed," Mr Singh added.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and the woman's body sent for a forensic examination, the senior officer said, adding that further proceedings were being carried out.

More details are awaited.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)