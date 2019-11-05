35-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death From 10th Floor Flat In Noida: Police

Noida suicide: The body was sent for post-mortem, police said (Representational)

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of his 10th-floor flat on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am when the victim, Gagan Gautam, was alone in his flat in Jaypee Pavilion Court in Sector 128, under Expressway Police Station limits, they added.

Mr Gautam, a resident of Delhi's Shahdara, was married, but staying alone in the flat due to some family issues, a police officer said, adding that on earlier occasions, the victim had thrown household items from the balcony.

"According to a preliminary probe, the husband and wife had a bitter relationship, due to which the man was staying separately. He was going through some financial troubles as well. All these reasons prima facie appear to be the cause of his taking the extreme step," Station House Officer (SHO), Expressway Police Station, Bhuvnesh Kumar said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, he added.

The family of the victim has been informed, the SHO said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

