Noida Schools To Stay Shut This Week For Classes 1 To 8 Due To Cold Wave

Lucknow has also announced closure of schools for Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6 (Representational)

Amid the cold wave conditions and dense fog, the district administration in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday announced the closure of schools for students of Classes 1 to 8 till January 6.

"In compliance with the instructions given in public interest by the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, there will be a holiday till January 6 (from class nursery to 8) in the schools recognized by all the boards running in the district, due to severe cold and dense fog. The above should be strictly followed," said the order.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Lucknow also announced the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6 on Tuesday given the cold wave in the state.

Earlier last week, the Varanasi district administration also announced the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6 due to cold wave conditions.

Meanwhile, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, " During 5-11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, which may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India.

"The day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh," added Mohapatra.

Earlier on Monday, people woke up to a bitterly cold New Year's morning in the national capital.

The cold wave and dense fog on an unusually lazy Monday, with the minimum temperature in the capital, recorded at 9°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The locals called on the administration to make necessary arrangements for the needy or those sheltered at night shelters.

