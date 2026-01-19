Advertisement

School Timings Revised In Noida, Greater Noida And Nearby Areas, Check New Schedule

Gautam Buddha Nagar district schools will operate from 10 am to 3 pm from January 19 due to dense fog and extreme cold, affecting Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, and Jewar.

directed to conduct classes only from 10 am to 3 pm

School Timings in Noida: The District Basic Education Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rahul Panwar, has revised the school timings for all institutions in the district. The decision comes in response to the persistent dense fog and extreme cold that have prevailed for several days, posing risks to children's health.

Gautam Buddha Nagar district includes Noida, Greater Noida, and nearby areas such as Dadri and Jewar. Starting today, January 19, 2026, all schools have been directed to conduct classes only from 10 am to 3 pm until further notice in the district.

This order applies to all schools affiliated with any government or private education board, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International Baccalaureate (IB), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) and others operating within the district.

School Holidays in Prayagraj

In anticipation of a large influx of devotees during the ongoing Magh Mela, the Prayagraj administration previously announced holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 until January 20. District Basic Education Officer Anil Kumar stated that schools for Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from January 16 to January 20, during which academic activities will be conducted online to maintain continuity of learning.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fog or mist during the early morning hours over the coming week (until January 25). The minimum temperature is expected to drop to around 6 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 21 and 24 degree Celsius.

