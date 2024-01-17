School Timings Revised Again In Noida Due To Cold, Classes To Begin Now At 10am

Noida School Timings: Students in grades 9 to 12 had their school hours revised to 10am to 3pm last week.

Classes from nursery to 8 in all schools across Noida and Greater Noida will begin at 10am starting January 18 due to prevailing cold weather conditions, as announced by authorities on Wednesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said that the new schedule would remain in effect until further directives are issued by the district administration. He emphasised the strict enforcement of this order.

Previously, nursery to 8 classes were suspended until January 16 due to the cold weather conditions in the area.

Meanwhile, students in grades 9 to 12 had their school hours revised to 10am to 3pm last week, as per a separate directive from the district inspector of shools. This schedule for Classes 9 to 12 will remain in effect until January 20, as specified in the order.

Usually, government schools in Noida follow a winter schedule of 9am to 3pm.