Noida Residents Spot Bag In Drain From Delhi, Cops Open To Find Man's Body In It: Report

The bag was spotted in the drain in Sector 14A, Noida by locals who alerted the police (Representational)

The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a luggage bag that was found in a drain in Noida on Wednesday, according to the police.

"The bag was spotted in the drain in Sector 14A by locals who alerted the police after which they found the body inside it," an official from Noida Sector 20 police station told news agency Press Trust of India.

"The man appeared to have been around 25-year-old and the body looked one or two days old," the official told Press Trust of India.

"Prima facie it appears that the bag came flowing from Delhi in the drain," the official added.

Further investigation is being done and efforts are on to ascertain his identity, the police said.



