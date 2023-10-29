Delivery Agent Rapes Woman In Noida, Steals Cop's Gun While On The Run

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Noida for raping a woman when he had gone to deliver groceries. The woman, who stays at a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida, had ordered groceries off a mobile app.

The accused, Sumit Singh, was assigned by the app to deliver the order. On reaching the destination, he realised that the woman was alone at home. He barged into the house and raped the woman. He immediately fled the scene.

The incident took place on Friday, and the woman registered a police complaint on the same day.

Police formed several teams to catch the accused, who was finally found in a residential area in Greater Noida.

When a police team reached the spot to arrest him, Sumit managed to grab a pistol from one of the constables and ran away.

Reinforcements and SWAT teams were brought in to search the area and catch Sumit. He fired at the police teams when they got close to him. He was shot in the leg when the police fired back.

Sumit has been arrested and is currently being treated at a hospital. He has been arrested in the past for selling illegal liquor.