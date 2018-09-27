Noida Man Sucked Into Machine While Cleaning It. Someone Switched It On

Noida: The body was taken out of the machine and sent for the autopsy (Representational)

A 25-year-old man died on Wednesday in a Noida plastic factory after he was sucked in by the machine he was cleaning. Someone switched on the "big" machine with blades, the police said.

The police have registered a case against two people after receiving murder complaint from the victim's brother.

The incident occurred at the factory located in the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ), under Phase 2 police station limits.

"Wajid (the victim) reached for work this morning in the factory which makes plastic products. He was cleaning a big-size machine which has blades in it. While he was cleaning, someone switched on the machine and Wajid was sucked inside," a police official said.

"By the time some of his colleagues realised and switched off the machine, he was dead," the official added.

Wajid and his family originally hailed from Chhapra district in Bihar but were settled in Noida for some time, the police said.

The body was taken out of the machine and sent for the autopsy, the official said.

The police are investigating the incident.

In a similar case earlier this week, a 35-year-old woman died in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district after her dress was caught in a fodder-cutting machine.

