Noida Engineer Has Luxury Cars, Assets Worth Crores, I-T Raids Reveal Brajpal Chaudhary earns Rs 65,000 a month, but he owns several luxury cars and properties in posh localities

Share EMAIL PRINT The income tax officials have also found about his two wives and six children. Noida: An assistant engineer of Noida Authority has been suspended after assets worth more than Rs 200 crore were revealed in an Income Tax raid at his home. During the raid that went on for three days, the officials recovered luxury cars, jewellery, cash, and documents related to property and luxury trains. The Income Tax Department has sealed all his accounts.



Brajpal Chaudhary earns Rs 65,000 a month, but he owns several luxury cars, such as Audi, Jaguar, among others. All the cars bear the same VIP number - 6666. His assets include, a luxurious house in Faridabad, a mansion and a three-storey house in Noida, huge plots in Noida Sector 63.



He also owns Moti Mahal hotel in Noida Sector-63, Rama banquet hall in Noida's Bhangel, a private school in Delhi, Krishi farm in Modi Nagar. He has several accounts and lockers in at least five banks.



The income tax officials have also found about his two wives and six children. While one of them stays in Noida, another in Faridabad. They were also surprised to see that he named his children alike, so that, he could carry out transactions without investigating agencies noticing it.



When the family was asked about it, they called it a fake investigation.



When NDTV asked Mr Chaudhary's uncle, he said, "I don't know from where you get all these things, this is all fake."



