Gang Attempts To Kidnap Noida Man, Fails After Getting Stuck In Traffic

A bid to kidnap a 30-year-old man went wrong when the assailants, escaping in a car, were first caught in heavy traffic on the Noida-Delhi road and then their vehicle broke down, police said on Wednesday.

The victim escaped the kidnappers when they got down from their Honda City to stop a random Maruti WagonR to escape, officials said.

Six people, including the four who were in the car, were arrested on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, robbery, among others, a police official said.

"On Monday, Sachin Pathak alias Chini was kidnapped from Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station. They were heading towards Kalindikunj in Delhi but got stuck in heavy traffic en route. The kidnappers then decided to take a U-turn and drove in the wrong lane. Later their car had a flat tyre near Sector 94 ''gaushala'' and they got down to stop an oncoming WagonR but at this moment, Sachin fled from the Honda City and jumped across into the ''gaushaala'' to escape the kidnappers," the official said.

On Tuesday, a complaint was registered at the Sector 39 police station after which an FIR was registered and investigation taken up, the official added.

During probe, it emerged that the kidnappers and Sachin had a dispute over the leadership of a tempo union operating from Sector 94 metro station after which they planned the kidnap.

Later on Tuesday, four accused -- Mustaqeem,23, Mohit Awana,24, Deepak, 22 and Gaurav, 22, were arrested from Yamuna Pusta Road while they were travelling with illegal firearms and ammunition in a stolen car, the official said.

Based on information received from them, two more accused -- Balendra, 32 and Raheesh, 24, were also arrested for their role in the conspiracy, the police said.

One of the accused, Pala Pradhan, involved in the kidnap is missing and efforts are on to arrest him, the police added.

Four stolen cars were impounded from their possession and an illegal firearm along with ammunition seized from them, the police said.

