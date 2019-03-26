1 Out Of 5 Arrested For Allegedly Gangraping 55-Year-Old In Greater Noida

The other suspects have been identified and searches were underway to trace them (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Greater Noida last week, police said.

The accused, Sachin, is a resident of Kambakshpur in Noida and works as a private contractor, the police said.

He, along with four others, had kidnapped, raped and robbed the woman of her jewellery near her residence in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area last Friday.

Station House Officer Arvind Pathak said Sachin has been booked under section 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code, among others.

The remaining suspects have been identified and searches were underway to trace them, he said.

The woman was asleep in a cowshed near her residence when the five accused reached there and took her to a nearby field where they took turns to rape her, the SHO said.

Some locals, who heard her cries, rushed to the spot but the accused had fled by then, Mr Pathak said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.