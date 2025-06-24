Advertisement
Man Kills Friend Over Suspected Affair With Wife In Noida, Arrested: Cops

Police said the incident took place on Sunday night at the construction site of a private university campus in the Knowledge Park area here.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday night at the construction site. (Representational)
Noida:

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday night at the construction site of a private university campus in the Knowledge Park area here.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar, Golu Kumar and Harimohan, both hailing from Bihar, worked as labourers at the site.

They were consuming alcohol when an altercation broke out between them after Harimohan accused Kumar of being involved with his wife. As tempers flared, Harimohan hit Golu on the head with a brick and fled.

Police received information and admitted Kumar to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Harimohan has been arrested, and an investigation is underway. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

