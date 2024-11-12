Man Forges Son's Document To Shied Him In Rape-Murder Case, Arrested

The accused, Mohanlal, colluded with a school principal, Nathuram, to obtain the TC (Representational)

A man was arrested in Noida on Monday for allegedly fabricating a Transfer Certificate (TC) for his son to show that he was a juvenile when he was arrested in a rape and murder case in 2016, police said.

The accused, Mohanlal, colluded with a school principal, Nathuram, to obtain the TC. Nathuram is on the run, they said.

According to police, Mohanlal's son was arrested in 2016 for allegedly raping and murdering a teenager in the Ecotech-3 police station area, Greater Noida.

Mohanlal colluded with Nathuram, the principal of a school in the Kanpur Dehat area, to get the fake TC made for his son which showed that he was a juvenile at the time of the incident. Based on the certificate, the court sent his son to the correction home in Phase-2 here, police said.

The girl's family presented the correct documents before the Juvenile Justice Board. After this, it was found during an investigation that Mohanlal had fabricated the TC to help his son get away lightly, police said.

While Mohanlal was arrested on Monday, efforts were being made to trace Nathuram, they said.

