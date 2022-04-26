Man Dies In Brawl Over Bill Payment At Well-Known Bar In Noida Mall: Cops

The incident occurred on Monday night at Lost Lemons restro-bar in Noida's Garden Galleria mall

A dispute over payment of bill at a bar in Noida led to the death of a 30-year-old man. He died allegedly after he got severely injured over a brawl with the staff at the bar, officials said today.

The incident occurred on Monday night at the Lost Lemons restro-bar in the Garden Galleria mall under the Sector 39 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

The man who died has been identified as Brajesh, who was from Bihar, the police said.

"He had gone to the restro-bar with his colleagues for a party. At around 11 pm, an argument broke out between these people and the bar staff over the payment of a bill," Mr Singh said.

It quickly escalated into a brawl in which Brajesh was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital where he died, the police officer said.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, eight people have been identified, he said.

An FIR or case has been filed by the police and over a dozen employees of the restro-bar have been taken into police custody, Mr Singh said, adding that no arrests have been made yet.



