CCTV Video Captures Build-Up To Noida Bar Fight That Left 1 Dead

A heated argument over bill, the flash of a mobile camera and the first blow - CCTV footage from Noida's Lost Lemons resto-bar captures the build-up to the shocking incident of assault that left 30-year-old Brijesh Rai dead.

A video clip at the entrance of the resto-bar at Noida's Gardens Galleria mall shows some people having an argument. Some of the men are seen dressed in jackets and blazers of the same colour, indicating they are staff members.

As the argument continues, one man is seen capturing the events on his phone. Then, there is a flash of the camera and the alleged staff members corner the man with the phone.

He responds by pushing one of them and the first blow lands on his head. What follows is a fight between the two sides as others join in.

The video shows the alleged staff members grabbing a man by his clothes and pushing him to the ground while thrashing him. It is, however, not clear if the man is Brijesh as the fight moves away from the camera.

While eight employees of the bar have been arrested, a representative of the owner has claimed that those involved in the fight did not work with them. One of the accused is on the run.

Police have said Brijesh went to the resto-bar with his friends for a party. They were billed around Rs 7,400 and they objected to being overcharged. That led to the argument that escalated into a fight, they have said.

Brijesh is survived by his wife Pooja, a school teacher, and two children aged five and three years.

Post-mortem examination has pointed to a head injury and a ruptured spleen as the factors that led to his death.

His wife has said that he was not taken to the hospital on time and said they had landed Brijesh in trouble.

A video that went viral, she is seen telling Brijesh's friends, "Frankly, I was always against friends like you all. Friends who get sloshed and lose consciousness. Today the same friends have got him killed and now you show like you are family. Families are not like this, neither are friends like this."