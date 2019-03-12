Man Arrested With 90 Cartons Of Liquor In Greater Noida: Police

The accused was held at around 6.30 pm after his pick-up truck was intercepted on the Peripheral Expressway following a tip-off, police said.

Noida | | Updated: March 12, 2019 05:45 IST
Police seized 4,320 pints of premium whiskey from the vehicle. (Representational)


Noida: 

A man was arrested in Greater Noida Monday evening for allegedly transporting 90 cartons of premium liquor, a day after the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections came into force, the police said.

The accused was held at around 6.30 pm after his pick-up truck was intercepted on the Peripheral Expressway following a tip-off, they said.

"Ninety cartons with 4,320 pints of premium whiskey were seized from the vehicle," said Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay, SHO, Greater Noida.

The vehicle was also impounded during the action, he said.

The man arrested has been identified as Rakesh, the SHO said, adding that he hails from Bihar but has been staying in adjoining Ghaziabad district for some time.

He has been charged under Section 60 of the Excise Act for unlawful import, export, transport, manufacture, possession, sale, etc and related offences, Mr Upadhyay said.

