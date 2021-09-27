In A Separate Farmers' Protest, Hundreds Confront Cops In Noida

Protest is being held by residents of 81 villages of Noida whose land was acquired in the past

Hundreds of people from various villages here and a large number of police personnel were involved in a confrontation on Tuesday during a demonstration over land compensation outside the Noida Authority Office on Delhi's outskirts, coinciding with the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer unions against the centre's three agri laws.

The protesters, mostly supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, have been staging a sit-in outside the Noida Authority's office for the past several days over a host of demands, including hiked compensation for their land acquired by the government.

Police officers said that security had been heightened in the area in view of the ongoing protest and barricades were also set up to prevent the protesters from moving towards the Authority's office in Sector 6.

While trying to pacify the demonstrators, led by farmer leader Sukhvir Pahalwan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh asked them "not to take the law into their hands".

"You have all the right to hold a protest, but you should also be thoughtful of your actions causing problems to other people, affecting their movement," Mr Singh told the protesters, including several women.

"We do not expect you to take the situation to a point wherein the police would be required to use force or initiate legal action against you all because that is not going to help anyone," the officer added.

This protest by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad is not linked with the bigger ongoing farmers' stir against the three contentious farm laws, but is related to the residents of 81 villages of Noida whose land has been acquired in the past.