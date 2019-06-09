IIT Professor Arrested For Raping Former Student: Police

Police alleged that Vivek Vijayvargiya allegedly raped a woman, who claims that she is his former student

The Noida Police on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old assistant professor at IIT Jodhpurs electronics department for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman.

Senior police officer Rajveer Chauhan told IANS that the police arrested assistant professor Vivek Vijayvargiya on Saturday morning.

Later the accused was presented before a magistrate court in Noida who remanded him in judicial custody.

Police have alleged that Vijayvargiya allegedly raped a woman, who claims that she is his former student and belongs to Rajasthan from where the professor also hails.

According to police, the woman had gone to meet the assistant professor in GAIL India Institute, where Vijayvargiya had come to attend a motivational talk by spiritual speaker Dr Chinmaya Pandya on Thursday.

The woman claimed that she was known to the accused since 2000 as he taught her mathematics from 2000-2001 in a private academy in Kota. Later the woman shifted to Delhi after her marriage.

The police said the assistant professor had called the woman to his room on the pretext of offering her job.

Police said that when the woman met the assistant professor and showed him her resume, he asked her the "price" which she can pay against the job offer and allegedly forced himself on her.

The woman lodged a complaint against the assistant professor.

Police have lodged a first information report under Section 376 (rape) of IPC against the assistant professor and conducted the woman's medical examination.