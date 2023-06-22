Husband, In-Laws Of Woman Who Died By Suicide Accused Of Murder: Cops

No charge under the dowry prohibition law has been invoked in the case. (Representational)

The husband and two in-laws of a woman, who allegedly died by suicide at their Greater Noida home, have been booked on charges of murder and causing disappearance of evidence, police said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old woman had allegedly ended her life Wednesday after a fight with her husband. Her body was found hanging inside the bathroom of their house in a village under the Rabupura Police Station limits and later her body was cremated by her in-laws without informing anyone, according to police.

The woman's brother had informed the local police about the incident and alleged that she had been killed by her husband and in-laws. The woman had got married in 2016 and had three children - a son and two daughters - with her husband, police said.

"The FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint from the woman's family. The complaint has been lodged against three persons - the woman's husband, his mother and his father," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida 4) Rudra Pratap Singh told PTI.

"Police have launched an investigation into the matter and the accused are yet to be arrested," the officer said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), an official from the Rabupura Police Station said.

No charge under the dowry prohibition law has been invoked in the case since the couple had been married for more than seven years, the official told PTI.

According to police, the husband works in a private company but keeps changing his work frequently. He is also suspected to be an alcoholic while the family is financially "not very sound," the policeman added.





