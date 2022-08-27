Huge Sinkhole On Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Underpass Being Made Below

A 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway caved in

A 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway caved in resulting in a huge sinkhole, prompting officials to launch immediate repair work on it.

According to police officials, there was a massive traffic congestion due to the incident on Friday but the movement of vehicles was normal this morning.

"The road portion caved in near Sector 96 where work for an underpass was being carried out. It was on the carriageway while one moves from Noida towards Greater Noida. The repair work on it had started on Friday itself, leading to traffic congestion," an official said.

A traffic police official told Press Trust of India this morning that, "The movement of vehicles was smooth along the stretch and there was no congestion on it."

Lakhs of vehicles pass through the 27-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on weekdays. The load reduces sharply on Saturdays and Sundays, according to officials.



