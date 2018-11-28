Gurgaon Man Arrested For Stalking, Threatening Journalist On Social Media

The accused has been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (Representational)

A man was arrested in Noida on Tuesday for allegedly stalking a woman journalist on social media and threatening her of kidnapping, police said.

The man, identified as Gulshan Kashyap, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana, was arrested near the Sab Mall in Noida's Sector 27 after raids were conducted to find him, they said.

"The man would stalk her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and keep sending her offensive messages and posting comments. When blocked, he would create a new profile and repeat troubling her," Inspector Manoj Pant said.

"Kashyap threatened to abduct her and also warned her against having any man in her life except him," he said.

Mr Pant, station house officer at Sector 20 police station, said the woman, a news anchor with a private TV channel, had approached police on November 6 after which a case was registered.

The mobile phone used in the crime was also seized from Kashyap after his arrest, he said.

The accused has been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Charges under relevant section of the Information Technology Act have also been pressed against him, they said.