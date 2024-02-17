On CCTV, Man Flung Into Air After Speeding Car Hits His Scooter, Dies

A terrifying security camera footage showed a speeding car hitting a scooter near Delhi earlier this week. The man on the scooter was killed on the spot due to the impact.

The victim, who was seen wearing a helmet, was flung into the air before falling to the ground. Not many vehicles were on the road when the accident happened in the Ecotech forest area of Greater Noida on Tuesday.

The police reached the spot upon receiving information about the accident. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The victim has been identified as Pawan and the police have started an investigation based on the complaint of his family and are looking for the accused.