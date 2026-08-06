UP Police Cracks Rs 1.3 Crore Jewellery Robbery Case, 5 Arrested

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate on Thursday claimed to have solved a high-value gold and silver robbery case worth crores of rupees with the arrest of five accused and the recovery of jewellery and precious metals valued at around Rs 1.3 crore, officials said.

According to the police, the recovered valuables include gold and silver ornaments worth nearly Rs 1.3 crore. The robbery took place at around 4:30 am on August 2, when a vehicle transporting jewellery was intercepted on the Yamuna Expressway.

Officials said the accused escaped with a large quantity of jewellery, including gold necklaces, mangalsutras, pendants, rings, earrings, lockets and silver biscuits. Police launched an immediate investigation after receiving a complaint from the victim.

According to the complaint, the complainant was travelling from Chandni Chowk in Delhi to Agra to deliver jewellery when the incident occurred.

The robbery took place a short distance from the Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway under the jurisdiction of the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida. The accused allegedly overtook the complainant's vehicle, forced it to stop and fled with the consignment.

To crack the case, police launched an extensive investigation, examining more than 200 CCTV camera recordings from different locations. During the course of the probe, investigators gathered crucial evidence that eventually led them to the suspects.

Following sustained surveillance and an intelligence-based investigation, the police arrested five accused allegedly involved in the robbery.

According to the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, the robbery was allegedly masterminded by Kamalkant, a known bullion trader, who is said to have planned the crime after suffering financial losses.

Police said Kamalkant had reportedly incurred a loss of nearly Rs 1 crore through a finance company and was burdened with debt. Investigators alleged that he targeted an acquaintance transporting jewellery as part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

Officials said the stolen consignment included around 635 grams of gold and more than 12 kilograms of silver, a substantial portion of which has now been recovered during the operation.

Speaking to IANS, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Shankar Nim said police teams swung into action immediately after information about the robbery was received.

"Upon receiving information about the robbery, police teams immediately arrived at the scene. Five teams were deployed to investigate the incident," he said.

"We uncovered the incident through local intelligence," the DCP added.

Providing an update on the investigation, he said, "Five accused have been arrested, and one accused is still missing, and police teams are continuing efforts to arrest him."

Police said further investigation into the case is underway, while efforts are continuing to trace and apprehend the remaining accused. More details are awaited.

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