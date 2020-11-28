4 Killed As Car Rams Bus On Yamuna Expressway In UP's Greater Noida

A fifth passenger of the car was hospitalised with severe injuries after the road crash took place around 6.45 am in the Beta 2 police station area, police said.

4 Killed As Car Rams Bus On Yamuna Expressway In UP's Greater Noida

Greater Noida accident: Further proceedings are underway, the police said (Representational)

Noida:

Four people died on Saturday as their car rammed a state transport bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said.

A fifth passenger of the car was hospitalised with severe injuries after the road crash took place around 6.45 am in the Beta 2 police station area, they said.

"The incident took place around one-and-a-half kilometres prior to the Zero Point. The vehicle was on the Agra-Noida lane on the expressway. The Toyota Innova rammed into the roadways bus from behind after which four of its five occupants died on the spot," a police spokesperson said.

Newsbeep

"One passenger was left with severe injuries and has been hospitalised," the official said.

Further proceedings are underway, the police said.

Comments
Yamuna ExpresswayGreater Noida AccidentYamuna expressway accident

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india