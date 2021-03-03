Gang Involved In Laptop, Bike Theft Busted, 4 Arrested: Noida Police

A fresh FIR has been lodged against the four accused at Sector 58 police station. (Representational)

With the arrest of four men, the Noida Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in laptop and motorcycle thefts in Delhi-NCR.

The police have also recovered laptops and motorcycles worth approximately Rs 11 lakh from the gang which had kept them hidden in a non-functional factory in Sector 57, a senior officer said.

Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said the accused men would break into offices of electronic firms across Noida during night and decamp with laptops, which were then sold by them at lower rates.

For lifting motorcycles, they would target those vehicles which were parked outside office buildings and other busy spaces, he said, adding that those held have been identified as Kanhaiyya, Rajkumar Singh, Ajay Dev, and Ompal Prasad.

"The police have recovered 17 stolen laptops and seven motorcycles from their possession. The worth of all the recovered laptops and motorcycles is around Rs 11 lakh," the senior police officer said.

He said the gang's mastermind Kanhaiyya, who is a native of Bihar, currently stays in Kalkaji in Delhi.

"There are over 30 FIRs lodged against him since 2009-10 when he got under the police radar for such crimes in Delhi," he added.

After lifting the motorcycles, he said, the gang members would replace their number plates with forged numbers in order to evade their identification before selling these vehicles at low rates.

In case of laptops, they would either sell complete machines or its parts in open markets or places like Gaffar Market in Delhi, he added.

"Whatever money they got from these deals would be distributed among them," the officer said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against the four accused at Sector 58 police station and they have been sent to jail, the police said.