Fired 6 Months Ago, Man Shoots Employer In Chest In Noida

A former employee of a Noida-based BPO shot his manager in the chest allegedly after being fired from the job, police said on Wednesday. The victim is in the ICU and his condition remains critical.

According to the police, Anoop Singh, a resident of Delhi's Ashok Nagar, worked as a data entry operator at NSB, a BPO in Noida Sector 2.

Six months ago, Singh was fired by the company's Circle Head Sadrul Islam owing to his poor conduct at the workplace. One month ago, Singh had approached Islam asking for his job back but his request was turned down.

On Wednesday evening, Singh entered Islam's office and an altercation broke out between the two after which Singh pulled out a country-made weapon and fired at Islam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashutosh Dwivedi, said the police were informed about a shooting at an office in Sector 2. Islam sustained severe injuries to his chest and was rushed to Kailash hospital where his condition remains critical, he added.

Police teams are looking for Singh who has been missing since the incident.