Noida Malls To Remain Shut Till April 2 Amid Coronavirus Scare

The police have also imposed section 144 in the region. (Representational)

In view of the increasing number of positive coronavirus cases in Noida, the Noida District Magistrate on Saturday announced that all malls, salons spas, to be closed till April 2.

"In order to combat the Coronavirus scare, all malls, salon spa centers have been closed till 2 April. Apart from pharmacies/medical stores, pathology, grocery stores, milk vendors and fruit/vegetable stores in the mall, rest all will remain closed," said the order.

In case if orders are not followed, the accused will be charged under section 88 of IPC.

The police have also imposed section 144 in the region.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)