Coronavirus Lockdown: Noida Man Shot At After He Coughs During Ludo Game

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was shot at when he coughed during a Ludo game (Representational)

Coughing in times of coronavirus is bound to invite fearful stares, but when a 25-year-old man in Greater Noida coughed during a ludo game, he was shot and injured by a fellow villager who accused him of "trying to spread the disease", according to police.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Tuesday in Dayanagar village under Jarcha police station, where four people, including the man who received gunshot injuries, were playing the board game.

The injured man, Prashant Singh who goes by the name Pravesh, was hospitalised, and is now out of danger, while the accused, Jai Veer Singh also known as Gullu (30), is yet to be arrested, the police said today.

Both are residents of Dayanagar village and engaged in agriculture, according to the police.

"Prashant and three others were playing ludo in their village on Tuesday night when Gullu arrived there. An argument broke out between Prashant and Gullu when the former coughed."

"Gullu got angry thinking Prashant was doing it deliberately and asked if he wanted to infect him (with coronavirus) ," a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

"As the argument intensified, Gullu pulled out a pistol and shot at Prashant," he said.

An injured Prashant was taken to a private hospital, the police said, adding that an FIR was registered against the accused and efforts were on to arrest him.

Coughing, fever and difficulty in breathing are some of the symptoms of the novel coronavirus, a highly contagious disease which has forced a nationwide lockdown since March 25.

World 19,96,943 Cases 13,68,501 Active 5,00,837 Recovered 1,27,605 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 19,96,943 and 1,27,605 have died; 13,68,501 are active cases and 5,00,837 have recovered as on April 15, 2020 at 5:24 pm.