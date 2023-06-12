Cops Probing Negligence Angle In Noida Model's Death Case

Vanshika Chopra lived in the Gaur City area of Greater Noida (West), said police. (File)

The Noida Police have lodged an FIR and are probing any suspected negligence that led to the death of a 24-year-old model during a fashion show here, officials said on Monday.

Vanshika Chopra was participating in the fashion show held at a private studio in the Film City here on Sunday, when an iron lattice attached to a lighting structure fell on her, leading to her death, police said.

A volunteer at the show, identified as Agra resident Bobby Raj, also suffered injuries in the episode after which he was hospitalised and is recuperating, a police official said.

Vanshika Chopra lived in the Gaur City area of Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, the official said.

"Some workers at the event and the organisers were questioned by the local Sector 20 police station officials in connection with the episode. The police have received a complaint from the brother of the deceased and an FIR has been lodged under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) against unknown person(s)," the police official said.

"Those involved in the organisation of the event and installation of the light work have been questioned and the matter is being probed further to ascertain if anyone's negligence led to the incident. Further action would be taken accordingly," the official added.

The police said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

