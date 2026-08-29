CNG Prices Hiked By Rs 3.89 In Delhi-NCR: Check City-Wise Rates

Rising CNG prices across Delhi-NCR have placed an additional financial burden on CNG vehicle owners, especially commercial drivers who depend on it daily. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has raised the price of Compressed Natural Gas by Rs 3.89 per kg, with the revised rates coming into effect from 6 am on Saturday, August 29. According to IGL's latest price list, CNG now costs Rs 95.59 per kg in Noida and Ghaziabad. In Meerut, the new price is Rs 95.47 per kg, while motorists in Gurugram will now pay Rs 92.01 per kg.

In Delhi, the revised CNG price stands at Rs 86.98 per kg. The latest rates have been confirmed by IGL on its official website.

CNG prices in NCR

The revised rates across some key NCR cities are:

Noida: Rs 95.59 per kg

Ghaziabad: Rs 95.59 per kg

Meerut: Rs 95.47 per kg

Gurugram: Rs 92.01 per kg

Delhi: Rs 86.98 per kg

The price in Noida and Ghaziabad was earlier Rs 91.70 per kg, while Gurugram's rate stood at Rs 88.12 per kg before the latest revision.

Why has CNG become more expensive?

IGL said the latest increase has been driven by higher international prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG). A significant portion of the gas used as an input for CNG is sourced through LNG imports, making domestic prices sensitive to movements in the international market.

The company said international LNG prices have remained elevated and the resulting increase in input costs made a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg necessary to partially offset the impact.

The rise in global LNG prices has been linked to continuing tensions in West Asia, which have affected energy cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz. European demand for LNG ahead of the winter season has also added pressure to the international market.

Impact on commuters and transport operators

The latest increase is likely to raise running costs for people using CNG-powered cars, auto-rickshaws, taxis and commercial vehicles.

CNG is widely used by passenger and goods transport operators across Delhi-NCR. A sustained rise in fuel costs could therefore also put pressure on transport and passenger fares in the region.IGL had previously raised CNG prices by a total of Rs 6 per kg in four phases in May, citing higher global energy costs.