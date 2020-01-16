Class 9 Student Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl In UP's Greater Noida

The boy allegedly lured the girl and took her to an isolated spot, the police said. (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Greater Noida by a teenager, who has been apprehended, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Wednesday when the Class 9 student allegedly lured the girl and took her to an isolated spot near her home, the police said.

"Both the accused and victim live in the same neighbourhood and belong to the same caste. After the matter was reported to the police, we apprehended the accused and he has been sent to a juvenile correction home," a police official said.

"The family claims the boy is 16-year-old but we have sought more documents from them related to his age verification," the official told PTI.

A case has been registered at Jarcha police station and further probe is underway, he added.