Call 1090 If Harassed: Noida Police Tells Women During Anti-Romeo Drive

Noida Police said girls and women have been told to call 1090 if they face any harassment.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Friday continued its anti-Romeo drive across public places in Noida and Greater Noida and informed girls and women to call the helpline 1090 immediately in case of any harassment, officials said.

As part of the campaign, which started on April 1 and would continue till April 15, police officials are interacting with girls and women at markets, shopping malls, metro stations, workplaces, schools and colleges, among others, to raise awareness on their safety, they said.

"The women security teams Swayam Siddha and the anti-Romeo squads interacted with girls and women and explained to them the working of the dedicated police helpline. They also shared the contact numbers of local police stations and other emergency numbers with them that can be used during emergencies or troubles,” a police spokesperson said.

"The girls and women have been told to call 1090 immediately if they face any harassment or trouble so that help could be rushed to them without any delay," the spokesperson said.

The women security personnel are also deployed in public places in plain clothes in order to prevent crimes related to women, the official said.

Police are also taking legal action against offenders who harass women or girls or create nuisance by stalking them or drinking in public places, etc, he added.

The anti-Romeo squads were constituted to check stalkers and those harassing women in Uttar Pradesh soon after Yogi Adityanath had assumed the office of the chief minister in 2017 in a bid to curb crimes against women in the state.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department issued orders to the police department to re-activate the anti-Romeo squads in every district, within days of the BJP-led government storming to power once again in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)