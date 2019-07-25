Builder In Noida Jailed Over Non-Payment Of Dues Worth Rs 65 Crore

Ashish Gupta, director of Cloud 9 project, was arrested by the Revenue Department in Dadri. (File photo)

A director of a private construction firm was on Thursday jailed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration over non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 65 crore, officials said.

Ashish Gupta, director of Cloud 9 project, was arrested by the Revenue Department in Dadri, they said.

"Dues amounting to Rs 65 crore towards the Noida Authority were pending for a long time with Cloud 9. Gupta has been locked up for non-payment of the dues despite notices for recovery being served on him and the firm," Dadri Deputy Collector Rajeev Rai said.

The district administration has warned other defaulters and asked them to ensure timely payment of dues towards local authorities to avoid such punishment.

The administration has several powers, including those to attach accounts and even properties of defaulters to ensure recovery, the officials said.

