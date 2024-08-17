Bomb Scare At Noida's Mall Of India: Evacuation Sparks Fear, Authorities Claim It's A Drill

The mall's statement assured that it is now operational.

Several people were evacuated from DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida on Saturday, triggering fears of a bomb threat. However, mall authorities later clarified that the evacuation was part of a security drill.

A man, who identified himself as Avinash, said in a post on X that he was watching a movie when the audiences were asked to leave. "Whole Noida DLF mall is being evacuated, called as a mock drill," he posted on X.

In another post on the social media platform, he shared the image of a vehicle of the bomb disposal squad at the mall and wondered if it was "still a mock drill".

Video:

DLF mall of india noida suddenly evacuated without proper info to consumers. Closed for 2 to 3hrs.

In a statement issued around 1.35 pm, the DLF Mall of India said the "activity" was a security drill conducted in collaboration with Noida authorities.

Police conducted a security mock drill in DLF Mall of India in Noida.

"We are pleased to confirm that the mall is now open and fully operational," it said.

"The safety of our patrons is our utmost priority, and DLF is consistently dedicated to maintaining the highest security standards to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all," the statement added.

On May 1 this year, panic gripped multiple schools in Delhi NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, after they received emails about bombs being planted on their campuses.

DCP Noida Ram Badan Singh says, "A security mock drill was conducted in DLF mall. These kinds of drills are conducted to conduct checks in large areas to make sure that no one is in danger. Fire services, dog squad, and police teams participated in…

The threat, which had thrown police and security personnel into a tizzy, turned out to be a hoax.