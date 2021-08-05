'Armed Men' Held At Mall Entry As Security Enhanced In Noida Ahead Of I-Day

A meeting of senior police officials took place in Noida to review security apparatus (Representational)

Ahead of Independence Day, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Wednesday asked officials to beef up security and patrolling in public places across Noida and Greater Noida with surprise checks at shopping malls and markets.

Mr Singh has also directed the district police to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols by people in public places during the upcoming festive season, according to an official statement.

"The police commissioner has directed officials to increase patrolling and take strict action against anti-social elements immediately. He has asked them to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols,” the statement read.

A meeting of senior police officials took place in Noida to review the security apparatus, with Assistant Commissioner of Police Ankita Sharma leading a mock drill to review security preparedness at the DLF Mall.

"Two police personnel in civil dress were sent into the mall armed with weapons during the surprise check but the duo was detained by the alert private security guards," she said.

"Security has been heightened in view of the Independence Day on August 15 at shopping malls, metro stations, markets and other public places that attract crowds," ACP Sharma said.

Surprise checks are being carried out at other public places too, she said, adding dog squads and other expert teams are also on the ground in the city to prevent any mishap.

Separately, a meeting was held in Greater Noida chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek with Additional DCP Vishal Pandey and other senior officials of the zone to discuss law and order situation, and review preparedness of the force, according to officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)