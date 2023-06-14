32-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack In Bus In Greater Noida, Dies

A 32-year-old has died after suffering a heart attack in a bus in Greater Noida. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man has died after he allegedly suffered a heart attack while travelling in a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police officials said today.

The man has been identified as Maneesh, a resident of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, the officials said.

The incident comes within a week of a 52-year-old man dying after collapsing while playing Badminton at the Noida Stadium, with the police saying he suffered a heart attack.

"The private bus had started from Delhi and was on its way to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. When the bus reached Greater Noida, the passenger was found dead. The bus was stopped at the Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway and his body taken to a hospital from there in an ambulance. The doctors later confirmed his death," a police spokesperson said.

"Interaction with some other passengers of the bus revealed that he perhaps suffered a heart attack during the journey which led to his death on board the bus. Also, there were no visible injury marks on the body," the official said.

The man's family was informed after the episode and they have reached Greater Noida, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local Beta 2 police station, they added.



