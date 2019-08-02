11 Years On, Man Arrested For Killing Wife, Her Lover In Noida: Police

A case was registered in the double-murder case at the Phase 2 Police Station in 2008. (Representational)

A man who had been missing for the past 11 years allegedly after killing his wife and her lover in Noida was arrested on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Raman Chaudhury (41), had stabbed to death his wife Sulekha and Roopram at his rented accommodation in Noida after knowing about their affair in July 2008, the police said.

A case was registered in the double-murder case at the Phase 2 Police Station in 2008 and a reward of Rs 50,000 also announced on the arrest of the accused, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

"Chaudhary was arrested today near the red light in Sector 82 by the Phase 2 police team which were tipped off about his presence there," he told reporters.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mr Krishna said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.