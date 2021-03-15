Week-long Lockdown Begins In Nagpur, Top Cop Visits Main Roads

Roads across Nagpur were largely empty as the city entered a week-long lockdown today. (ANI)

A week-long lockdown with strict curbs came into force in Nagpur on Monday to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases and officials warned of stern action against those violating the protocols here in Maharashtra.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar visited some of the main roads here in the morning and reviewed the implementation of the lockdown, which will remain in force till March 21.

According to the district administration, unnecessary movement of people will not be allowed on streets.

Mr Kumar said there are 99 check points across Nagpur and eight on the city's border.

Besides, 99 mobile patrolling vehicles, two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), sixplatoons of the RCP (riot control police) and 500 Home Guards were deployed for proper implementation of the lockdown, he said.

The official said during the lockdown, only one person would be allowed to travel on a two-wheeler and two persons in a four-wheeler.

However, two persons will be permitted on a two-wheeler only if they have to go to a hospital or for vaccination, he said.

Residents of Nagpur were being allowed to travel to other cities as per guidelines laid down by the district administration.

Passenger and goods vehicles going out or passing through Nagpur were allowed to move via the Outer Ring Road, according to police.

In view of the curbs, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court will hear matters through video-conferencing from Monday till March 21.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday announced the week-long "strict lockdown" in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases here.

On Sunday, the district reported 2,252 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths to the disease.

The COVID-19 tally in the district stood at 1,70,502,

as per official data.