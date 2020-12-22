Two Disc Jockeys Attacked With Knives At Wedding In Nagpur Over Last Song: Police

A case of attempt to murder has been registered, the police said (Representational)

Two men allegedly attempted to kill a disc jockey (DJ) and his assistant at a wedding in Nagpur after they stopped playing music, the police said on Tuesday.

DJs Mayur Bedau and Vikas Borikar were performing at a wedding reception on Monday and announced their last track for the evening at 10:45pm. This enraged the accused - Rahul and Rishabh Mendhe - who wanted them to take more requests, said the official.

"The two attacked Mayur Bedau and Vikas Borikar with knives and injured them in the chest and abdomen. We have registered an attempt to murder case," the Nandanvan police station official said.

