Student, 21, Dies By Suicide In Nagpur, He Jumped From 6th Floor

Around 2.30 am, he allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of his residential building.

A Chartered Accountancy (CA) student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building in Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Imambada area.

Harsh Amit Raja (21) who was pursuing CA intermediate course was apparently under stress due to academic pressure, said a police officer.

He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on admission. Further probe is on.



Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)