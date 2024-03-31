Nagpur Man Steals To Buy New Mobile Phones, Arrested: Cops

The man told the police that he was crazy about expensive mobile phones (Representational)

The Nagpur police have arrested a 27-year-old man who broke into homes so that he could buy new mobile phones, an official said on Sunday.

The police have recovered nine mobile phones and jewellery valued at Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused Suraj Siddharth Somkuwar, said the official from Sitabuldi police station.

Acting on complaints about a string of thefts, the police launched a probe and recently arrested Somkuwar.

The man told the police that he was crazy about expensive mobile phones and stole from people's homes to use the proceeds of crime to fund his obsession.

