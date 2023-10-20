Nagpur Man Kills Mother After She Refused To Pay For New Smartphone: Cops

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his mother in Nagpur after she refused to give him money to buy a smartphone, a police official said on Friday.

Kamlabai Badwaik (47) died on Wednesday and a murder probe began after the post mortem gave strangulation as the cause of death, he said.

"Her son Deepak said he had got a call saying his mother was rushed to a hospital by his brother Ramnath, shortly after which she died. When he saw the corpse, he sensed something amiss. Her gold ornaments were missing as well," he said.

"After Deepak alerted police, Ramnath was questioned on the basis of suspicion. He confessed to killing her with a scarf as she had refused to give him money for a smartphone," the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

