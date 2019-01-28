Nagpur Cop Shunted Out For Showering Cash On Schoolgirls At Event: Police

Police took the decision after enraged parents demanded action. (Representational)

A Nagpur policeman who allegedly 'showered' cash on a group of young schoolgirls has been shunted out of his beat duty, an official said on Monday. Police have also initiated a probe,

During a Republic Day event, a group of Class 6 girls in Nagpur's Nand village, were performing on a patriotic song. A senior beat constable Pramod Walke who was on duty in the vicinity, was seen climbing onto the stage, taking a wad of currency notes, circling them in the air and showering it on the girls, shocking the audience.

Videos of the incident shot by many on their mobile phones, went viral late on Sunday prompting the girls' parents to demand action against the policeman for the alleged indiscretion. Confirming the incident, Nand village police station chief Santosh Vairagade said that constable Walke has submitted his explanation in the matter.

The cope defended himself saying he had gone to the event for crowd control, when some people -- impressed by the girls' performance -- collected cash and requested him to go on stage and present it to them on their behalf.

"But after stepping on the stage, the constable made the moves which were found objectionable, though his body language did not suggest vulgarity," police said.

In view of the public outcry, the cop has been shifted away from his beat duty and a report submitted to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Ola, who will take a final decision in the matter.