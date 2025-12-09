Advertisement
Nagpur Kabbadi Player Dies By Suicide. Was Upset Husband Didn't Get Her Promised Job

Kiran Suraj Dadhe married Swapnil Jaydev Lambghare in 2020.

Read Time: 1 min
Kiran attempted suicide by consuming poison on December 4 and died in a hospital three days later
Nagpur:

A kabaddi player in Maharashtra's Nagpur has allegedly died by suicide after her husband didn't get her a job he promised her before getting married.

Kiran Suraj Dadhe, who was financially weak, married Swapnil Jaydev Lambghare in 2020.

Lambghare allegedly promised her that she would get a job so that she could overcome her financial crisis.

Kiran, however, lived with her parents, as Swapnil kept delaying the job offer and allegedly mentally harassed her.

When she started receiving threats and verbal abuse, her family forced her to file a divorce petition in a family court.

She also reportedly saved the messages on her phone as evidence.

On December 4, she attempted suicide by consuming poison. She was rushed to a hospital but died three days later.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

