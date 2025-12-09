Nagpur Kabbadi Player Dies By Suicide. Was Upset Husband Didn't Get Her Promised Job

A kabaddi player in Maharashtra's Nagpur has allegedly died by suicide after her husband didn't get her a job he promised her before getting married.

Kiran Suraj Dadhe, who was financially weak, married Swapnil Jaydev Lambghare in 2020.

Lambghare allegedly promised her that she would get a job so that she could overcome her financial crisis.

Kiran, however, lived with her parents, as Swapnil kept delaying the job offer and allegedly mentally harassed her.

When she started receiving threats and verbal abuse, her family forced her to file a divorce petition in a family court.

She also reportedly saved the messages on her phone as evidence.

On December 4, she attempted suicide by consuming poison. She was rushed to a hospital but died three days later.