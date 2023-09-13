Married Man In Nagpur, Accused Of Rape By 'Lover', Dies By Suicide On Facebook Live

The 38-year-old man, who is married and is a father to three children, died by suicide

A man reportedly died by suicide during a Facebook Live after being blackmailed by his alleged girlfriend and her family members in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the police said.

On September 10, 38-year-old man Manish, in his Facebook Live, said he was being threatened with charges of rape by a 19-year-old woman, Kajal, who was allegedly his girlfriend, and her family members.

The man claimed that the woman and her family members demanded Rs 5 lakh during Facebook Live and threatened to press charges against him if he failed to give them the money, the police said.

On September 6, the woman was missing from her house, and her family members alleged that she eloped with Manish.

The 38-year-old man, who is married and is a father to three children, jumped into a river in Nagpur after harassment from her family. The man denied claims of any physical relationship with the woman and named her and her family members and a photo studio operator responsible during his Facebook Live before dying by suicide.

A search operation was launched by the police after the Facebook Live video surfaced. The man's body was recovered from the river, and the Kalamana police in Nagpur arrested four people in the case.